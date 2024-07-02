Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $51,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $249,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 13,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

