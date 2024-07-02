CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $46,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $439.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.64.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

