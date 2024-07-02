Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 605,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,443,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HealthEquity Price Performance
HQY traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,808. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
HealthEquity Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
