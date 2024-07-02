Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,285 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $58,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,461,493.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,625 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 25,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

