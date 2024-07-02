Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397,424 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $60,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 80,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 18,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,983. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

