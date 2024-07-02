STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $63,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 70,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

