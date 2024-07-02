Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $65,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,683. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

