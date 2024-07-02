Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $68,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE SKY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

