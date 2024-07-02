Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $74.18 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,788 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $74,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $6,836,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 106,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 351,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

