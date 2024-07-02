Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $85,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirby by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. 16,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,997. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,225 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

