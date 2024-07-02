First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,197 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,138. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

