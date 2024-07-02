Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,505.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $27.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

