Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,505.0 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $27.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $27.24.
