Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

