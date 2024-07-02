Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM):
- 6/17/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 6/17/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/29/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.
- 5/29/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/29/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance
NYSE:MSM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.
MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSC Industrial Direct
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.