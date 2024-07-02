Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.57. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$1.76.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

