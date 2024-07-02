Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

NYSE:BRO opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

