Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56. 9,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 80,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Specifically, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.