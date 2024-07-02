Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,740 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $19,864,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,905,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMN opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

