National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.2 days.

National Bank of Greece Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

