National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.2 days.
National Bank of Greece Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Greece
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.