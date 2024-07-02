Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.27. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 5,518,428 shares traded.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

