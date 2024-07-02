Bank of America Begins Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

WAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Waystar Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

