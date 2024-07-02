NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,771,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 19,120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,905.3 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDRBF remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.