NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,771,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 19,120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,905.3 days.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS NDRBF remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
