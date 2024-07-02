NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,496.0 days.
NEC Stock Down 3.2 %
NEC stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. NEC has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $84.39.
About NEC
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- What are earnings reports?
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.