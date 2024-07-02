NetMind Token (NMT) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $215.97 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for $5.82 or 0.00009285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,137,891 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 5.92532079 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,362,899.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

