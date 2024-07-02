Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
Shares of NUFMF remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.76.
About Nufarm
