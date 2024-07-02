Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

Shares of NUFMF remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

