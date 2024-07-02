Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 3,104,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,159. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.