Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Increases By 21.9%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,781,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 3,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.6 days.
OceanaGold Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OceanaGold stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 5,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,069. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.
About OceanaGold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.