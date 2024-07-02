Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

MRRDF remained flat at C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.