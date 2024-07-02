Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

MWSNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Mawson Gold has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

