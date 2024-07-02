Internet Computer Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $44.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $7.97 or 0.00012721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,226,224 coins and its circulating supply is 465,601,801 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.