Kava Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $465.97 million and $12.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

