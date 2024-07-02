OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $47.75 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. OMG Network has a market cap of $47.75 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

