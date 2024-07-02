PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $157,035.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,629.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $2,316,769. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

PNRG stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $120.93.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Articles

