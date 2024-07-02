Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plus Therapeutics

About Plus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick bought 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,961 shares of company stock worth $55,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.