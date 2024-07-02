Short Interest in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Declines By 16.2%

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Trading Down 3.8 %

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

