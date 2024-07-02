Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Short Interest Update

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Adam Boehler bought 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $87,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,257,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and have sold 45,457 shares valued at $827,810. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

