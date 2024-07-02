Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 11,567 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. 413,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,861. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

