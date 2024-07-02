Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $196.36 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 374,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,358,000. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.61% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,192. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.00 and a 200 day moving average of $420.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

