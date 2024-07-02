Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $92.20 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,003 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.44% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $92,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,473 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 73.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

