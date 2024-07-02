Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $464.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.