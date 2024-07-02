Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 0.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,048. The stock has a market cap of $947.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
