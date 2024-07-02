Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 1,108,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,510,045. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

