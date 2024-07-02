Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $327,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,046 shares of company stock worth $27,243,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $827.41. 8,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,781. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $856.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.