The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,343 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Sherwin-Williams worth $235,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $294.55. 72,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,299. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.09 and its 200 day moving average is $313.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.