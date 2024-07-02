Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,791 shares during the period. Hess makes up approximately 0.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $96,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,230,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

HES traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $148.64. 82,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

