Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 1,100,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,539,579. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

