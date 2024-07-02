Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,797,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.83. 7,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,217. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

