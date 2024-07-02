Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $143.12 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,725 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $143,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. 110,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,397. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

