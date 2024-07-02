Eagle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $543,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.28. The stock had a trading volume of 173,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

