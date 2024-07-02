Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.85. 120,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,515. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.91.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

